Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Boosted Its Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $934,945; Stock Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Dnb Asset Management As Has Increased Position by $166.19 Billion

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434.67B, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 1,052 shares to 26,100 shares, valued at $2.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 44,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,772 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc A.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.