Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $934,945; Thor Inds Com (THO) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Raised Position by $417,260 as Stock Price Declined

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 8.51M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 130.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 5,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 1.32M shares traded or 53.80% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenturyLink Inc (CTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 13,932 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,386 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 127,101 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,088 shares. Caxton Associate LP reported 57,793 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 90,715 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 29,140 shares. Carroll Financial Associate holds 756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Co has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.16% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 0.03% or 27,285 shares. Ftb Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Holt Ltd Liability Dba Holt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Renaissance Technology Limited Co holds 2.74 million shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thor closes on European RV deal – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.