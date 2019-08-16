Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Cut Anheuser (BUD) Position by $1.08 Million; Stock Rose; Wipro LTD (WIT) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Raised Its Position by $20.96 Million as Market Value Declined

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $95.07. About 249,456 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99 million shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 66,585 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares to 498,087 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company has 7,250 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.02% or 9,460 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Co has 538,312 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt accumulated 11,354 shares. Plante Moran Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 10,992 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 797,147 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advsr LP accumulated 13,478 shares. American National Tx accumulated 81,170 shares. 2,958 were reported by Epoch Invest Prtn. Parametric Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Freestone Capital Hldg Lc owns 27,009 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 486,365 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 28,739 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 21.03 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.