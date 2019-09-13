Laurion Capital Management LP Upped Williams Cos Del (Call) (WMB) Stake by $2.95 Million; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake by $192.12 Million; Stock Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 62.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 674,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 400,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.29M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $268.19. About 329,894 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript)

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (WMB) by 91.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 105,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 221,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 115,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 2.97M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bancshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bridges Inv Management reported 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 228,569 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Manikay Ltd Llc owns 3.55% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 150,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 786 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Proshare Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 6,599 shares. Great Lakes Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,842 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,343 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 2,259 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability. Smith Graham And Investment Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 5,512 shares. Fort LP stated it has 4,914 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.46M for 17.46 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 466,000 shares to 241,900 shares, valued at $47.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Call) (NYSE:PBR) by 552,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,200 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).