Laurion Capital Management LP Upped Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) as Valuation Declined; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increases Position in Iron Mtn New (IRM)

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 340% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $306.85. About 1.69M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 2.43M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,265 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 26,279 shares. Tdam Usa reported 29,788 shares. Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Co stated it has 0.2% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Asset Management One reported 689,241 shares stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Federated Investors Pa reported 6,423 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 133,824 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 2,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 164,707 shares. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 123,198 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).