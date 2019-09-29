Laurion Capital Management LP Upped Anthem (Put) (ANTM) Position; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Trimmed Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position By $3.98 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 67.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 101,938 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 49,637 shares with $1.97M value, down from 151,575 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Anthem Inc (Put) (ANTM) stake by 235.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 4,000 shares as Anthem Inc (Put) (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 5,700 shares with $1.61M value, up from 1,700 last quarter. Anthem Inc (Put) now has $60.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.15 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 34.49% above currents $34.33 stock price. Schlumberger had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan.

Among 2 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem has $35900 highest and $316 lowest target. $343.67’s average target is 44.59% above currents $237.69 stock price. Anthem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

