Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Vale S A (Put) (VALE) Position as Share Price Were Volatile; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Rose, Holder First Light Asset Management Decreased Its Position

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 138,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 660,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 474,946 shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vale S A (Put) (VALE) by 78.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vale S A (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 15.03 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PENSION FUNDS PLAN TO SELL STAKE IN VALE BY JUNE; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE TO REPORT 1Q EARNINGS ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS THAT COMPANY IS ON THE PATH TO HAVING BASE METALS REPRESENT A BIGGER PART OF CO’S EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. Another trade for 2,509 shares valued at $161,237 was sold by Taborga Jorge R..

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 40,631 shares to 211,164 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 449,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1,054 shares. Redmond Asset Llc owns 15,971 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. State Street has 1.12 million shares. Redwood Lc has 1.33% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 225,476 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 833 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Inc invested in 250,266 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Scout Invs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 123,574 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,198 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 9,581 shares. Stephens Invest Management Ltd invested in 0.65% or 396,023 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 42 shares stake. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 20,393 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Hanseatic Mgmt Ser stated it has 3,791 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 33.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.