Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Caterpillar Del (Put) (CAT) by $16.73 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Archon Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) by 88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 123,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 16,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 140,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 2.04 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $264.64. About 1.18 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,400 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 7,819 shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.16% or 4,861 shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% or 9,230 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,304 shares. Hudson Valley Inc Adv holds 4,419 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,427 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Aviva Pcl reported 216,789 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,620 shares. Wealthquest stated it has 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Becker Management holds 0.4% or 80,122 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs Corp stated it has 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Colony Gru Lc holds 65,442 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ohio-based Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 1,833 are held by Hilton Capital Limited.

