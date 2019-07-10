Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Stake by $39.88 Million; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Holder Cadence Capital Management Trimmed by $843,654 Its Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,052 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 22,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $164.38. About 354,514 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 972,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 497,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.91B market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 21.01M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 13,859 shares to 27,176 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 55,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks rally on bets of Fed rate cuts; euro wobbles – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Risk Off Early as Focus Shifts to Service Sector PMIs Numbers – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADP to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weak Data Could Hasten Rate Cut: Can Banks Cope? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,188 shares. Moreover, Davenport And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 3.57 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 62,081 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or invested in 36,329 shares or 1.87% of the stock. 370 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com. Fund Management has 3,502 shares. Fragasso Group holds 7,840 shares. Forbes J M And Llp reported 0.38% stake. 68 were reported by Department Mb Commercial Bank N A. Condor Cap Mgmt owns 6,566 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Ltd reported 1,527 shares. Sky Investment Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,367 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.71% or 28,048 shares. 23,230 are held by Laffer Invests.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.82M for 36.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Shares for $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J. 3,803 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $509,766 on Tuesday, January 22. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock or 1,614 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chinese farmers gear up for armyworm as govt says situation severe – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Uptrend in Intel Stock Is Likely to Stall Before Too Long – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Micron Announces Offering of Senior Notes Nasdaq:MU – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Buy When The Market Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Will Earnings Season Prompt a Resurr-tech-tion? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 423,121 shares to 443,221 shares, valued at $74.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 39,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ISRG).