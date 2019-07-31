Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Intl Paper Co (Call) (IP) as Stock Declined; Steinberg Asset Management Upped Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding by $774,330

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 822,447 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Call) (IP) by 83.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 1.81M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,246 shares to 17,056 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,407 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 72,353 shares to 84,567 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 157,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS).