Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by $53.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Universal Display (OLED) Shares Rose, Griffin Asset Management Increased Holding by $18.06 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 92.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 990,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 77,565 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 3.24M shares traded or 44.93% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 118,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 496,734 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.93 million, up from 377,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $211.08. About 693,581 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED)

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 39,234 shares to 46,436 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 5.79% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $275.70 million for 9.66 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.22% EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,554 shares to 63,925 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,662 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).