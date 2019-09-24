Laurion Capital Management LP Raised Ebay (Call) (EBAY) Holding; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Raised By $308,760 Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) stake by 110.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 220,800 shares as Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 420,900 shares with $16.63 million value, up from 200,100 last quarter. Ebay Inc (Call) now has $33.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 3.68M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 22.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc acquired 3,720 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 20,238 shares with $1.70M value, up from 16,518 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $107.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 3.46 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 69,100 shares to 2,000 valued at $576,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 666,715 shares and now owns 119,985 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J also bought $232,736 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, August 5.

Among 13 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 10.29% above currents $39.55 stock price. eBay had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3800 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Citigroup maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $4900 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Gained 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Bubble in SHOP Stock Has Burst – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Llc invested in 0.06% or 46,500 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 222,239 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 848,145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,487 shares. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 5,378 shares. Stifel Fin reported 460,290 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Andra Ap owns 167,900 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr invested in 10,267 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,703 shares. 14,161 were accumulated by Hills State Bank. North Star Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 133,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.09% or 2.61M shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 381,765 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on Sept. 24 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Boeing, Starbucks & 3M – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,111 were accumulated by Main Street Ltd Com. 33,943 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 8,538 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Orca Mgmt Lc accumulated 8,786 shares. Omers Administration owns 122,200 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd holds 0.21% or 16,496 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 4,000 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 165,372 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation owns 102,405 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 470,350 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 1.13M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 5.81M shares stake. Roberts Glore & Il invested in 0.97% or 18,954 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors owns 3,229 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) stake by 21,468 shares to 355,019 valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 12,286 shares and now owns 14,999 shares. John Hancock Etf Trust was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 0.21% above currents $89.99 stock price. Starbucks had 24 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Stephens. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report.