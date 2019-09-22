Laurion Capital Management LP Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Position By $22.82 Million; 0 Analysts Bullish Seaspan (SSW)

Among 2 analysts covering Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares has $10.5000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is -9.45% below currents $11.32 stock price. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Jefferies. See Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $10.5000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) stake by 87.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 135,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 290,000 shares with $49.14M value, up from 155,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) now has $475.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 372,900 shares to 30,000 valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 24,281 shares and now owns 62,919 shares. United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 25.53% above currents $182.51 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Maâ€™s Departure and the Trade War Will Not Stop Alibaba Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 417,883 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Greater China lntermodal Investments wrongly coded; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 14/05/2018 – Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 13C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Seaspan Corp (SSW) Seaspan Acquires GCI Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN REPORTS CHANGE IN CFO; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SNAMES RYAN COURSON AS CFO; 13/04/2018 – Seaspan Files Shelf for Primary Offering of Up to $2 Billion of Equity and Debt Securities