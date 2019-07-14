Laurion Capital Management LP Position in Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) Has Cut by $4.95 Million as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Has Boosted Albemarle (ALB) Holding

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 96.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197,000, down from 47,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.81M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 5,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,583 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 108,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.27 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbushes lithium mine receives expansion approval – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What to Watch When Albemarle Reports Q1 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) 2.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru Inc holds 1.72M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 2,500 shares. Smithfield Tru Com accumulated 928 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd holds 0.62% or 34,964 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has 309,062 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 10,272 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 4,729 shares. Ent Ser stated it has 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cwm Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.04% or 491,619 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 1.28 million shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp reported 28,885 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 179,312 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advsrs Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 61,389 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Utd Fire Grp Inc stated it has 17,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.95% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 123,484 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 0.52% or 20,170 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 31,524 shares stake. Jones Lllp invested in 0.02% or 98,837 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 11,071 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 0.25% or 46,235 shares. Iowa Bancorp reported 1.39% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 372,773 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sigma Inv Counselors has 41,950 shares.