Laurion Capital Management LP Lowered Its Celgene (Put) (CELG) Position by $3.82 Million; Market Value Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Trimmed by $506,692 Its Holding

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 15.02 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 93.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264,000, down from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 3.53M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman accumulated 80,622 shares. Skba Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2.28 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Biondo Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 91,016 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co owns 2.03 million shares. 4,328 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp. Barbara Oil has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc reported 4,713 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan And Com has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,581 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,189 shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 84,421 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 12,692 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited holds 0.04% or 6,007 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 8,857 shares to 92,751 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,441 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 79,689 shares. David R Rahn And Associate Inc reported 16,420 shares. Lee Danner And Bass has 24,723 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Horan Capital Advsr Limited Co owns 1.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 20,618 shares. Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.46% or 37,945 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ally Fin holds 0.5% or 28,000 shares. Whittier, California-based fund reported 57,848 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 20,906 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs has 184,041 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 14,781 were accumulated by Indiana Trust Investment Co. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust Communications stated it has 14,912 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,545 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marker Therapeutics Inc by 97,387 shares to 211,702 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 9,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO).