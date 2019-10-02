Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Stake; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Stake by $5.15 Million

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 90,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 100,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 16.33 million shares traded or 29.58% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 490.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 581,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.25 million, up from 118,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 7.05 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 19,866 shares to 39,908 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,952 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,182 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs owns 53,280 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% or 221,892 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc reported 348,511 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 85,797 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jag Cap Lc accumulated 138,396 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 273,235 shares. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.55% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 367,031 shares. Montrusco Bolton holds 0.09% or 17,570 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Com holds 2,575 shares. 4,300 are held by Sabal Trust. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,493 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Mgmt reported 19,003 shares stake.

