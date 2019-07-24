Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted Position in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) by $1.55 Million as Market Value Rose; As Teradyne Com (TER) Stock Rose, Kempen Capital Management Lifted Stake

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (TER) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,257 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, up from 183,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Teradyne Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 19.48% or $9.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 11.97 million shares traded or 470.85% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 644.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 28,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,158 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 4,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 466,299 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19,480 shares to 55,735 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG) by 5,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,166 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (NYSE:CM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.10 million activity. Beecher Gregory R also sold $989,021 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Thursday, January 31. The insider JAGIELA MARK E sold $5.48 million. Smith Gregory Stephen had sold 11,210 shares worth $412,796.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc has invested 1.21% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Vanguard Group holds 17.46M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tcw Gp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Winch Advisory Limited stated it has 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Sns Fincl Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 13,701 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Management Com Lc has invested 0.07% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Fiduciary accumulated 8,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Nwq Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 604,386 shares. Grimes & invested in 0.03% or 11,000 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 365,980 shares. Veritable Lp reported 5,097 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 13,770 shares. State Street holds 2.53M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited reported 0.02% stake. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). First Mercantile Trust owns 5,751 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 82,300 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 355,074 shares. The New York-based Epoch Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.17% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 293,472 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 65,400 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Management Inc holds 28,049 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd invested in 0.17% or 224,643 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv accumulated 0% or 88 shares. Cap Investors has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 112,054 shares.