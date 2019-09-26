Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted By $15.78 Million Its United Technologies (Put) (UTX) Position; Fosun International LTD Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Fosun International Ltd decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 7.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fosun International Ltd sold 200 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Fosun International Ltd holds 2,569 shares with $4.89 million value, down from 2,769 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $859.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $30.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1737.5. About 2.64 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased United Technologies Corp (Put) (UTX) stake by 365.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 121,400 shares as United Technologies Corp (Put) (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 154,600 shares with $20.13 million value, up from 33,200 last quarter. United Technologies Corp (Put) now has $118.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.8. About 1.80M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers accumulated 643 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 4,794 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,928 shares. Sarasin Prns Llp holds 854,420 shares. Calamos Advsr Llc reported 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mason Street Lc owns 115,682 shares. Interest Value Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gemmer Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 326 shares. Strategic Finance Serv, New York-based fund reported 24,787 shares. 13,249 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.5% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 675 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability reported 2.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 0.24% or 4,277 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 289,600 shares to 10,400 valued at $384,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apache Corp (Put) (NYSE:APA) stake by 162,100 shares and now owns 49,900 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 12.66% above currents $137.8 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16400 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Bears May Want to Buckle Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.76% above currents $1737.5 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Fosun International Ltd increased Vbi Vaccines Inc stake by 319,045 shares to 1.05M valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,613 shares and now owns 11,770 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco reported 5.82 million shares stake. Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kemnay Advisory reported 9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thompson Mgmt holds 162 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,393 shares. 919 were accumulated by Burney. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.14% or 185 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 251,822 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 1,252 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,080 shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Company has 170 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hemenway Tru Communications Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.72% or 5,892 shares. Capstone Financial invested in 0.43% or 1,388 shares. Signature Estate & Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 13,195 shares. Horrell Cap Management holds 43 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.43 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.