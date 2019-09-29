Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Eog Res (Put) (EOG); West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Decreased Its Position by $3.05 Million

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 271,123 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (Put) (EOG) by 5360.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 407,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 415,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.66M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 59,426 shares to 12,574 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 38,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,962 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,688 shares to 9,147 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 5,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

