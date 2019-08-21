Laurion Capital Management LP Increased Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 29.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 2,689 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 11,689 shares with $1.48M value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.85% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 83,378 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.66% above currents $131.47 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. See Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) latest ratings:

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $346.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 21.83 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 744,621 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold Johnson & Johnson shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Advsr Ltd Company has invested 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 28,902 were accumulated by Mathes. Diker Ltd holds 1,700 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.67% or 30,273 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). E&G Advisors L P holds 9,576 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has invested 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Ocean Ltd Liability accumulated 5,385 shares. 44,089 were accumulated by Clough Ptnrs L P. Aviance Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 23,855 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa invested in 11,363 shares or 2.46% of the stock. 37,110 are owned by Ar Asset Management. Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sage Fin Group reported 1,598 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 113,598 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $235,375 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE, worth $235,375.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Sees Downside Risk To Mohawk Industries’ EPS, Margins In Second Half – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.