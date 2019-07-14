Laurion Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding in Progress Software (PRGS) by $1.20 Million; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Trimmed Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by $9.43 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 373.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 27,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,657 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 7,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 201,702 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 277,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 726,851 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 788,533 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Fin Services reported 0.1% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Glenmede Na invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability holds 3,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie reported 110,702 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 201 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 300,008 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt reported 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Indexiq Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 41,206 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 219,341 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0% or 514 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 16,100 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 921,205 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exela Technologies Inc by 137,922 shares to 47,666 shares, valued at $159,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (Put) (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HPP’s profit will be $75.64 million for 17.85 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 243,845 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 47,600 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability holds 18,029 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Com reported 25,003 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 14,070 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 29,000 shares. Creative Planning owns 7,630 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.04% or 4.18 million shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Weiss Multi invested in 1.40 million shares or 1.2% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 104,083 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 255,491 shares. Regions Financial owns 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 15,142 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0% or 29,626 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).