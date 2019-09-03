Laurion Capital Management LP Increased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $7.23 Million as Share Price Declined; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, American Trust Investment Advisors Has Raised Position by $401,506

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 83123% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 249,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 249,669 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 3.80 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 1.06 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares to 8,095 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,440 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

