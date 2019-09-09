Laurion Capital Management LP Increased Bank New York Mellon (BK) Position by $18.81 Million; Personal Capital Advisors Position in United Technologies (UTX) Lowered as Market Value Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 2537.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 376,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 391,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, up from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 7.08 million shares traded or 43.37% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv; 03/04/2018 – 31XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 60CH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 34LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 94PC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase; 24/05/2018 – 43BK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 58ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 92.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 37,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 40,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Put) by 35,800 shares to 54,200 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:JD) by 156,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.19% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 293,333 shares. Tompkins Financial owns 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 377 shares. Veritable LP has 34,461 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Company Incorporated holds 0.87% or 443,480 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Rothschild Investment Il holds 6,050 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 326,097 shares. Harris Limited Partnership has 9.87M shares. Field & Main Bancshares invested in 100 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated reported 10,915 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 14,740 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Salem Capital Incorporated holds 4,000 shares. St James Investment Limited Liability Company reported 2.95% stake. Moreover, Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 9,379 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,634 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca. Pershing Square Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 5.82M shares. Bokf Na holds 0.23% or 74,492 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.99% or 27,495 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt holds 0.71% or 58,338 shares. Amer Asset Management owns 7,327 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 390 shares. Koshinski Asset Management owns 5,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,698 were accumulated by Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability Corporation. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 1,932 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 26,113 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,426 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 9.20M shares. Loeb Ptnrs has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 141,414 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $205.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 8,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.68 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

