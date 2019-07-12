Laurion Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Mohawk Inds (Put) (MHK); Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Rose While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Its Holding by $30.63 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (Put) (MHK) by 338.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 30,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $148.96. About 297,730 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 850,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 23.76 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860.68 million, down from 24.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 2.09 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 3.47 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 5,300 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Andra Ap holds 18,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fjarde Ap reported 13,109 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 7,530 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.02% or 16,185 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 150 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Impala Asset Management Ltd Liability has 885,310 shares for 5.83% of their portfolio. Allstate invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 827,182 were accumulated by Fpr Prns Ltd Llc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 233,800 shares to 195,100 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call) by 33,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,900 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK): Third Avenue Managementâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries: Risks Are Adding Up Fast – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 369,680 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $23.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 33,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).