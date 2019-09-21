Laurion Capital Management LP Holding In Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Was Has Increased; Woodstock Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 169.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 55,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 88,398 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.69 million market cap company. It closed at $4.09 lastly. It is up 73.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.72 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 166,474 shares to 8,427 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 257,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,204 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (Call) (NYSE:APA).

