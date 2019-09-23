Laurion Capital Management LP Holding in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Decreased by $10.43 Million as Stock Declined; Cutter & Company Brokerage Upped Its Mosaic Company (MOS) Position by $506,800 as Stock Price Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 96.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 289,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11M shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 20,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 96,249 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 75,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 4.51M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (Call) (NYSE:NOW) by 27,959 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 54,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 368,655 shares to 4,270 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM) by 7,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,019 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 158,008 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 44,079 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,595 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 28,469 shares. Pension Service accumulated 0% or 11,297 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 67,670 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 40.07 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cap Investors holds 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 4.93 million shares. John G Ullman And Assoc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 115,430 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested in 0.03% or 528,668 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,579 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 227,370 shares.

