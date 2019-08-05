Laurion Capital Management LP Has Upped Progress Software (PRGS) Stake by $1.20 Million; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Declined, Aviva Plc Raised Its Position

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 44,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 755,601 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.43 million, up from 711,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 3.30M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 373.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 27,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The hedge fund held 34,657 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 7,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.05% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 171,603 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR

