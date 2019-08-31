Laurion Capital Management LP Has Upped Microchip Technology (Call) (MCHP) Holding By $483,800; Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Berry Global Group (BERY) Position

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (MCHP) stake by 93.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 5,900 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 12,200 shares with $1.01M value, up from 6,300 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc (Call) now has $20.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 204.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 236,162 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 351,662 shares with $18.94M value, up from 115,500 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 565,920 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 103,600 shares to 399,600 valued at $47.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CHK) stake by 121,200 shares and now owns 18,800 shares. Target Corp (Call) (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Investment Mngmt Lp stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.01% or 7,060 shares in its portfolio. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 397 shares. Comm Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 42,164 shares. 385,339 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. The Maryland-based First Bank & Trust has invested 1.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 34,553 shares. First Bancorp owns 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 5,751 shares. Muhlenkamp Co owns 95,498 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication reported 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 3,243 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for MCHP – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-Câ„¢ Charging Market with Two USB-PD Solutions from Microchip – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $111.71’s average target is 29.40% above currents $86.33 stock price. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.