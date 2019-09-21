Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Exact Sciences (Call) (EXAS) by $5.32 Million as Stock Rose; Sasco Capital Boosted Its Kroger Co (KR) Stake

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 578,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.66 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 7.89M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Kroger Co. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (EXAS) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 45,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 88,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, down from 133,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 3.56M shares traded or 125.36% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 81,550 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 65,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,215 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kroger Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Kroger’s Investments in Online Shopping Are Registering Sales Growth – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kroger unveils plant-based collection – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger asks customers to not carry guns in its stores – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exact Sciences Q1 revenue up 79%; Cologuard volume up 79% – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Stock Snapped Right Back Into Place – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

