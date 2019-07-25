Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed General Mtrs Co (GM) Position; TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP (TSPG) Shorts Increased By 561.11%

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 89.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 26,800 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 3,200 shares with $119,000 value, down from 30,000 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $57.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 5.52 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA PROPOSES SUSPENDING SECOND SHIFT AT NO.2 PLANT IN BUPYEONG – INTERNAL UNION LETTER; 15/03/2018 – GM to invest $100 million to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars; 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 NET LOSS 1.16 TRLN WON VS 631 BLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – GM Cruise will remain a GM unit but SoftBank will own just under 20 percent of the company; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 23/03/2018 – U.S. EPA decision to pave way for changes in fuel efficiency rules; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Ally dealer floorplan loan ABS; 29/03/2018 – The chief technology officer of GM’s self-driving car company Cruise has left the company after only six months; 15/03/2018 – GM TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV IN MI PLANT; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Mets GM and players are sick of Matt Harvey’s partying

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:TSPG) had an increase of 561.11% in short interest. TSPG’s SI was 11,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 561.11% from 1,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.0008 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 9,326 shares to 21,826 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) stake by 34,650 shares and now owns 42,931 shares. Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Steinberg Glob Asset has 0.54% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 97,633 shares. Wilsey Asset invested 4.99% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kingstown Cap Management Lp invested in 500,000 shares or 3.81% of the stock. Fairfax Financial Ltd Can stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 893,910 shares. Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.21% or 1.45M shares. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Dupont Capital Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 115,615 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Blair William & Il stated it has 183,296 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Johnson holds 41,520 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company has market cap of $1.36 million. The firm was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. It currently has negative earnings.