Laurion Capital Management LP Has Raised Its El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stake by $769,138; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position Maintained by Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 602,437 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 216.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 13,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,392 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 271,216 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS EL PASO ELECTRIC AT Baa1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NE; 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 6.12M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. James Invest Rech holds 675 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 30 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.02% or 332,012 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Federated Pa invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 12,800 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 14,409 shares. 23,984 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 248,600 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $52,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 88,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,200 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,799 shares to 3,003 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,422 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2.65 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.73 million shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 20,575 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 39,530 shares in its portfolio. Water Island Cap Limited Liability has 1.57% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 3.62 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Tower Rech Cap (Trc) accumulated 2,187 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 56,100 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,858 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 182,400 shares. Citigroup stated it has 2.25 million shares. 473,605 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.03% or 462,234 shares.