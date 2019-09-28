Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Holding by $1.39 Million; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $458,700; Stock Price Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,934 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09M, up from 47,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) by 71.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 32,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The hedge fund held 13,001 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $565,000, down from 45,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 9.64M shares traded or 1217.40% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys New 1.3% Position in Pacira; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Confirms FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for Exparel as Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT) by 149,800 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 35,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. PCRX’s profit will be $5.83M for 71.43 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Inc Pa invested 0.02% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Pdt Prtnrs Limited Com holds 69,700 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.11% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 56,278 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Llp owns 21,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability holds 19,059 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 500 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 6,159 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership accumulated 27,131 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 6,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 76,944 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 1.91 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 310,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,125 were reported by Voya Management Ltd Company.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.