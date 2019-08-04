Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Veritiv (VRTV) Stake by $4.11 Million; Valuation Declined; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Lowered Its Holding by $5.56 Million as Stock Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 87.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 158,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.67% . The hedge fund held 22,829 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, down from 180,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 131,095 shares traded or 32.32% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 51.94% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 78,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 836,806 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.01 million, down from 915,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.73 million shares traded or 55.43% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Raises Buyback by $417 Million; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) (NYSE:TJX) by 164,684 shares to 170,100 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 24,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Inseego Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 14.75 million shares or 1.43% more from 14.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa has 40,997 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 13,787 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 12,947 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 17,040 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 49 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt holds 34,112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Huntington Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited holds 51,400 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 433,601 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $23,928 activity.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 62.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $1.93M for 34.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -107.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 212,810 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.16% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Appleton Incorporated Ma owns 5,394 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). First Long Island Lc holds 2,903 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 30,870 shares. Bb&T holds 111,945 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 67,235 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,475 shares. Needham Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 57,500 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. S&Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 135 shares. 16.82 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $427,320 were sold by Wheaton William on Friday, February 15. 9,579 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares with value of $672,063 were sold by Gemmell James.