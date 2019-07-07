Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Conocophillips (Put) (COP) as Share Price Declined; Bank Of Stockton Has Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $455,270; Valuation Declined

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (Put) (COP) by 81.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 125,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 28,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 3.71M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.66 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (NYSE:IBM) by 303,900 shares to 359,000 shares, valued at $50.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 45,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.49 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.