Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Holding By $16.69 Million; Dorsal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Position

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Boeing Co (Call) (BA) stake by 82.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 43,800 shares as Boeing Co (Call) (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 9,200 shares with $3.51M value, down from 53,000 last quarter. Boeing Co (Call) now has $190.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $337.85. About 576,855 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 5,000 shares with $28.84M value, down from 10,000 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) now has $4.20B valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 22,686 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Limited Liability owns 1,118 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 76,710 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Hwg Lp has 2.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,276 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 30,718 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsr invested in 0.22% or 5,293 shares. Grassi Mngmt owns 58,356 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. South Street Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 1,622 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 589 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 14,543 shares. James Investment Rech owns 12 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management accumulated 3,263 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc reported 2,595 shares stake. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has 2,157 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.05 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Misconceptions: An Engineer’s View – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) stake by 147,896 shares to 253,319 valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 1.55M shares and now owns 2.01M shares. Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 26.87% above currents $337.85 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $470 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.46 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Int`l (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy Int`l has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is 1.54% above currents $76.82 stock price. Tempur Sealy Int`l had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, June 20. Loop Capital Markets upgraded Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Monday, June 24. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $70 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 8,650 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 183,491 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,523 shares. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Incorporated Fl reported 1.49 million shares. 4.09M were reported by Blackrock. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited invested in 0.04% or 1.00M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Charles Schwab Mgmt has 316,715 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 13,513 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 24,789 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,768 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 10,999 shares stake. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 4,794 shares.