Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position in Baidu (BIDU) by $10.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Nucor (NUE) Market Value Declined, Holder Park National Lifted Its Stake

Park National Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 20,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 47,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 180,021 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 1201.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 62,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 67,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.66. About 736,675 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US Autonomous Vehicle Market Dominance Under Threat By China – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) Expands Presence in AI Space With Chongqing Deal – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “At This Price, IQ Stock Is a Better, Bolder Bet Than Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 26,258 shares to 2,042 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 159,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0% or 5,253 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 63,565 shares. Bronson Point Lc owns 40,000 shares. Amer Century reported 0.01% stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 24,967 shares stake. Utd Cap Advisers holds 179,911 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc reported 1,648 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 6,822 shares. 7,433 are owned by Eqis Mngmt. United Service Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 201,369 shares. 10,887 are owned by Edgestream Partners L P. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 105,200 shares. Moreover, Proshare Llc has 0.48% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,347 shares to 87,933 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 3,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,387 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA).