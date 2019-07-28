Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Oil Sts Intl (OIS) Holding; Rli (RLI) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Rli Corp (RLI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 83 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 66 sold and reduced positions in Rli Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 38.67 million shares, down from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rli Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 54 Increased: 63 New Position: 20.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) stake by 280.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 30,088 shares as Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS)’s stock rose 6.77%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 40,824 shares with $692,000 value, up from 10,736 last quarter. Oil Sts Intl Inc now has $840.74 million valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 1.03M shares traded or 75.00% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 48.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.18. About 133,157 shares traded. RLI Corp. (RLI) has risen 29.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 1.94% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. for 853,337 shares. Markel Corp owns 1.20 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.32% invested in the company for 390,643 shares. The Massachusetts-based Mad River Investors has invested 0.99% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.73 million shares.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 32.14 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: RLI Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RLI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RLI Second Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rli Corp (RLI) CEO Jonathan Michael on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is RLI Corp. (RLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold OIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 104.76 million shares or 63.07% more from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern accumulated 0% or 844,151 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co holds 0% or 227,350 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 81,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 2,788 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 51,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 133,069 shares. 8.81M are held by Fmr Ltd Liability. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 235,400 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 49,172 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 5.55 million shares stake. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc holds 32,065 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Oil States International, Inc.’s (NYSE:OIS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil States Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.