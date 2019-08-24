Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lifted Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Position by $614,312; As Targa Res (TRGP) Valuation Declined, Peconic Partners Increased Holding by $61.08 Million

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 677.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.04 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.59 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 36,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% . The hedge fund held 84,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 48,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 166,311 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS)

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) by 141,500 shares to 344,700 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 56,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,994 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put) (NYSE:MA).

