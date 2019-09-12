Laurion Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Call) (BUD) by $2.13 Million as Shares Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Market Value Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 11,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 117,435 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13M, down from 129,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Call) (BUD) by 8066.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 1.45M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 5,590 shares to 100,168 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Closed (NEA) by 60,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swift Run Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 2,315 shares in its portfolio. Btr Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 164,688 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Round Table Limited Liability Corp holds 7,403 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 670,685 shares. 151,072 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Howland Cap Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,561 shares. Moreover, Hbk Investments LP has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33,074 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 2.28M shares. First Finance Comml Bank reported 97,255 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.42% or 46,313 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Payden & Rygel has invested 3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Firm invested in 6,459 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Horrell Incorporated owns 1,647 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.11 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings.