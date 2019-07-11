Laurion Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Stake by $58.42 Million; Shaker Financial Services Increases Position in Source Cap (SOR)

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 6850% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 356,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 361,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.58 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.4. About 2.17 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 280.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 85,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,209 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 32,716 shares traded or 129.73% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has declined 1.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 26,491 shares to 19,235 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 26,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,806 shares, and cut its stake in Guggenheim Enhncd Eqty Incm (GPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation stated it has 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 16,656 shares. Ami Inv Management accumulated 37,233 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.04% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 16,658 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 101,733 shares. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 29 shares. Moreover, Pecaut has 1.76% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 99,813 shares. Pnc Serv Group stated it has 10,049 shares. Shaker Fincl Serv Ltd owns 116,209 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 3,888 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co reported 1.01% stake. Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Landscape Llc has invested 0.04% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (HYG) by 100,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $77.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 45,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,505 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).