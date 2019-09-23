Laurion Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $11.94 Million; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position by $5.04 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 825.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 265,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 297,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49 million, up from 32,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 5.87M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 41,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.15M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 1.20 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 16,700 shares to 591,457 shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 192,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,532 shares, and cut its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 111,503 shares to 8,197 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,069 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.