Laurion Capital Management LP Has Increased By $9.85 Million Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position; Lam Research (LRCX) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 347.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 179,089 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 230,689 shares with $12.89 million value, up from 51,600 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $35.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 5.53 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is -7.88% below currents $235.83 stock price. Lam Research had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, August 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $25200 target. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. See Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $195.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $236.0000 New Target: $252.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $231.0000 Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $205.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 35.79% above currents $53.34 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 10. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $7500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 5,800 shares to 400 valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM) stake by 34,100 shares and now owns 40,800 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors Inc has 3,288 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.04% or 1,658 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 79,339 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 11,578 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 1.06 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Thomas White Int Limited stated it has 27,877 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 260,000 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.13 million shares. Blair William & Il invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mcf Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wheatland Advsrs Inc holds 3.61% or 85,569 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.40M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 94,501 shares. 31,783 are owned by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Eqis Cap reported 56,538 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $601,750 was made by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Companies holds 1,258 shares. Dupont Management holds 25,013 shares. Quantbot L P holds 0.55% or 29,433 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management holds 10,786 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 294,691 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability reported 3,896 shares. Moreover, Convergence Inv Prtnrs Lc has 0.44% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 29,909 are owned by Marsico Management Limited Liability. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,327 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Inv has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 82,170 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.39% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Holderness Investments owns 2,130 shares. The New Jersey-based Oaktop Capital Mngmt Ii Lp has invested 12.78% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Alphamark Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 400 shares.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $235.83. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10