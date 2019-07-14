Laurion Capital Management LP Has Decreased General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased General Electric Co (Call) (GE) stake by 98.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 716,500 shares as General Electric Co (Call) (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 11,000 shares with $110,000 value, down from 727,500 last quarter. General Electric Co (Call) now has $90.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT

Among 3 analysts covering Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Altair Engineering Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. The stock of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. See Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold Initiate

14/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 283,634 shares traded. Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has risen 14.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALTR News: 01/05/2018 – Nasdaq Invites the 2018 Altair Enlighten Award Winners to Participate in the Opening Market Bell Ceremony in Times Square; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Sees 2018 Rev $369M-$373M; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition Of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology ALTR; 04/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Mary C. Boyce, Dean of Engineering at Columbia University, Joins Altair Board; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering 1Q Rev $91.7M

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The Company’s integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. It has a 1647.2 P/E ratio. The firm also offers client engineering services to support clients with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. General Electric had 40 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained it with “Sell” rating and $7 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by CFRA.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO) stake by 39,000 shares to 90,300 valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 73,100 shares and now owns 95,500 shares. Netapp Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.