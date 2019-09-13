Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Tjx Cos New (Call) (TJX) as Stock Price Rose; Cadinha & Co Has Boosted Its The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $6.46 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) (TJX) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 84,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, down from 170,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 317,188 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 656.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 46,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 53,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 545,247 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Capital Mngmt stated it has 27,825 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 98,552 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Fin Group stated it has 16,606 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.37% stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 128,575 shares. Coastline Trust Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 43,070 shares. 543,496 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 726,269 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 8,646 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Iron Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,044 shares. Bennicas And Assocs Inc holds 2.41% or 20,675 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 1.3% or 33,504 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,823 shares to 113,302 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,561 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (Call) (NYSE:FDX) by 20,400 shares to 286,000 shares, valued at $46.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 17,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Management owns 12,134 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.41% or 235,606 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 97,623 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.38% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 6,167 shares. Karp Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.34% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 20,481 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 1.55% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 304,920 shares. 175,513 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson. Tcw owns 21,792 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,002 shares. Advisors holds 349,336 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt holds 700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 15,257 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 3,132 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Company.