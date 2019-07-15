Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $991,600; First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Shares Rose While Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased by $1.05 Million Its Stake

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 89.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.39 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/03/2018 – German automakers gain ground in S.Korea, outselling GM for first time; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 16/04/2018 – GM bans business trips to South Korea amid labor discord; 25/04/2018 – GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA FIN MIN SAYS PLANNED INCREASE IN BUDGET SPENDING TO ALSO SUPPORT GUNSAN AREA AFFECTED BY GM PLANT SHUTDOWN; 28/05/2018 – Y! Sports Blogs: Sources: Earnie Stewart finalizing deal to become USMNT’s first GM; 26/04/2018 – GM – KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE $750 MLN OF FUNDING FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 17/05/2018 – MECP: Mechan Controls Plc: GM Statement; 13/04/2018 – GM’s South Korean unit said it lost $1.1 billion in 2017, its fourth straight yearly loss

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 67.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 29,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 76,913 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 24,700 shares to 101,000 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 34,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,190 shares, and cut its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 473,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 164,793 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Limited has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 12,400 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 19.20M shares. 329,742 were reported by American Grp. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 37,771 shares. Century Companies Inc reported 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 27,098 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 981 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 630,599 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 125,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 441,079 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kistler has 0.16% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 139,286 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Duff Phelps Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 13,910 shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 47,402 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 0.21% or 1.30 million shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 6,663 shares. Victory accumulated 0.03% or 299,013 shares. Amer Intll Grp Incorporated Inc, a New York-based fund reported 441,223 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2.38% or 427,800 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 22,800 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 117,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.86 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.