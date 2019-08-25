Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) as Stock Declined; As Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Btr Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $951,038

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 6,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 79,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 140,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 140,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96 million shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 45,200 shares to 88,600 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 25,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 33,079 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 130,002 shares. Bender Robert And Associates stated it has 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 126,465 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Numerixs Tech Inc invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Adirondack Trust holds 8,623 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 2.32 million shares. Blair William And Il holds 114,799 shares. Ci Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Essex Finance Inc owns 7,384 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 926,314 shares or 0.08% of the stock. West Oak Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Financial Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.69% or 3,663 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parametric Limited Liability stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cahill Financial Advisors reported 6,667 shares stake. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Plancorp Ltd, Missouri-based fund reported 14,330 shares. Country Club Na holds 1.03% or 62,789 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 2.54% or 8.71M shares in its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability has 1.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,724 shares. 340,604 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc. Wespac Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 1,974 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,862 shares. Culbertson A N And Company Inc has invested 2.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Garrison Bradford Assocs stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance reported 17.14 million shares.