Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Cisco Sys (Put) (CSCO) as Shares Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) (CSCO) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 105,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 114,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT) by 88,400 shares to 173,400 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 39,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (Put) (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares to 57,330 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.