Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Increased Stake in Visa (V) by $1.15 Million as Valuation Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 167,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 172,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $367.19. About 226,941 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 6,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 192,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.47 million, up from 186,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $176.82. About 995,129 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 1.42 million shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $110.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (Call) (NYSE:VMW) by 138,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman: Thoughts For Your Consideration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.37 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Bancorporation invested in 38 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 16,872 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc has 731 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 169,057 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cipher L P, a New York-based fund reported 4,209 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 650 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 14,679 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 3,347 shares. Cadinha Company Lc owns 3.56% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 61,020 shares. Bailard Inc has invested 0.16% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 51,658 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 1,227 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 7,509 shares to 116,154 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 55,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,345 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FNCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 3.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 757 shares. Amg National Trust Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Coastline holds 19,466 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.92% or 9.02M shares in its portfolio. First Finance In has 0.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,770 shares. Senator Invest Group Inc Ltd Partnership reported 1.00M shares. Rbf Capital Limited Company holds 1.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 95,000 shares. 454,684 are held by Asset Inc. 144,390 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Buckingham Asset reported 20,561 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.38% or 29,482 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.