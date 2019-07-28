Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $10.13 Million as Stock Value Declined; Synaptics (SYNA) Holder Fisher Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $12.16 Million as Share Price Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 311,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.42M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 599,815 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 235,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,687 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, down from 486,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 20,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 12 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.01% or 539,938 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 14,779 shares. Profit Invest Lc reported 22,512 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 0.18% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 10,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 20,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 12,300 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 89,549 shares. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 122,476 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 6,700 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 21,636 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 12,387 shares to 74,733 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essilorluxottica Unsponsor Adr (ESLOY) by 7,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,817 shares, and cut its stake in Bayerische Motoren Werke A Adr.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 5,456 shares to 10,882 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM) by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Com Ltd Liability Corp has 283,211 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Counselors has 0.53% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 284,421 shares. Columbia Asset invested in 0.09% or 7,800 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated accumulated 62,817 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 390,989 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications holds 15,318 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.02% or 1,279 shares. Harbour Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,165 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.73% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 3.10M shares. 293,100 are owned by Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc. Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 14,060 shares.