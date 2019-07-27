Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut By $4.12 Million Its Intuit (Put) (INTU) Holding; Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 3,166 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 138,622 shares with $26.32M value, down from 141,788 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $164.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Intuit (Put) (INTU) stake by 70.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 15,800 shares as Intuit (Put) (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 6,700 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 22,500 last quarter. Intuit (Put) now has $73.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 21,628 shares. Fort LP stated it has 0.55% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 17,438 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 37,493 shares. Blair William And Company Il reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lindsell Train Ltd holds 11.1% or 2.19 million shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 52,338 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Saturna Cap accumulated 468,909 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Comgest Investors Sas holds 310,376 shares. 31,376 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.15% or 69,993 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt invested in 299,344 shares. Eulav Asset owns 47,200 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Copeland Cap Management Lc reported 13,837 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 38,500 shares to 40,500 valued at $23.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) stake by 893,200 shares and now owns 918,200 shares. Inseego Corp was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock or 3,036 shares. Fairhurst David Ogden had sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million on Tuesday, February 5. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M.

Among 15 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. McDonald’s had 28 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21500 target in Friday, June 28 report. UBS maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Wells Fargo. Piper Jaffray maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $194 target. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, June 14. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Monday, February 25.